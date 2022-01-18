Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

I hope I can inspire all Asian players with dreams like me - Dilan Markanday

Championship club Blackburn Rovers have signed winger Dilan Markanday from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 20-year-old made his Spurs debut at Vitesse in the UEFA Europa Conference League in October, becoming the first British Asian to play for the men's side in a competitive match.

He has also made three appearances in the EFL Trophy this season.

Markanday becomes Rovers' third signing of the January transfer window.

Tony Mowbray's side have already brought in right-backs James Brown and Deyovaisio Zeefuik this month.

Blackburn have not disclosed the fee paid for Markanday, who has the option of a further year at Ewood Park in his contract.

