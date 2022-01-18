Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Tyler Walker has scored 9 goals in 50 league appearances for Coventry City

League One Portsmouth have signed striker Tyler Walker on loan until the end of the season from Championship club Coventry City.

Walker, 25, has scored three goals in 20 appearances for Coventry this season.

The former Nottingham Forest forward links up with Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley, who he played under at Lincoln.

He netted 16 goals in 34 appearances on loan at the Imps during the 2019-20 season.

Walker, the son of former Forest and Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Des Walker, scored 26 goals in 52 games on loan at Mansfield in League Two the season before.

"We're absolutely delighted to be able to bring Tyler to Portsmouth," said Cowley.

"It's something that we've been working on for quite some time and didn't think it was going to be possible.

"I have probably spoken to his agent more than I've spoken to my wife over the past couple of months."

