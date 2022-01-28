Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

By Brian McLauchlin BBC Scotland at Cappielow

Morton and Raith Rovers shared the points in a terrific Scottish Championship game despite treacherous conditions at Cappielow.

Amidst driving rain and strong winds former Raith striker Gozie Ugwu pounced after a goalkeeping error.

Jamie Gullan levelled with a penalty and Raith stunned the home support when Reagan Tumilty fired in.

Morton, however, earned a draw when substitute Robbie Muirhead glanced a header beyond Jamie Macdonald.

And MacDonald made a crucial save in the dying moments from Ugwu to deny Morton a late winner.