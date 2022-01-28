Match ends, Morton 2, Raith Rovers 2.
Morton and Raith Rovers shared the points in a terrific Scottish Championship game despite treacherous conditions at Cappielow.
Amidst driving rain and strong winds former Raith striker Gozie Ugwu pounced after a goalkeeping error.
Jamie Gullan levelled with a penalty and Raith stunned the home support when Reagan Tumilty fired in.
Morton, however, earned a draw when substitute Robbie Muirhead glanced a header beyond Jamie Macdonald.
And MacDonald made a crucial save in the dying moments from Ugwu to deny Morton a late winner.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hamilton
- 2LedgerBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMuirheadat 68'minutes
- 47Lithgow
- 4McLeanSubstituted forMcEnteeat 67'minutes
- 12BrandonBooked at 12mins
- 10LyonSubstituted forMcGrattanat 82'minutes
- 8Blues
- 7OliverSubstituted forRussellat 82'minutes
- 3StrappBooked at 90mins
- 14Reilly
- 11Ugwu
Substitutes
- 5McEntee
- 6Jacobs
- 9Muirhead
- 15Russell
- 16Hynes
- 17McGrattan
- 19Easdale
- 25King
Raith Rovers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1MacDonald
- 4Musonda
- 5BerraSubstituted forLangat 23'minutes
- 6Benedictus
- 2TumiltyBooked at 24mins
- 8Matthews
- 20WilliamsonSubstituted forArnottat 87'minutes
- 3Dick
- 16StantonBooked at 71mins
- 9Gullan
- 22RossSubstituted forPoplatnikat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Connolly
- 11Zanatta
- 12Lang
- 14McKay
- 17Thomson
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 29Young
- 99Poplatnik
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 1,404
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 2, Raith Rovers 2.
Booking
Lewis Strapp (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Gullan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).
Attempt missed. Alan Lithgow (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Russell with a cross.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Aaron Arnott replaces Ben Williamson.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Attempt saved. Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Gullan.
Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Mark Russell replaces Gary Oliver.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Lewis McGrattan replaces Reece Lyon.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Morton) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gavin Reilly with a cross following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Dick.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 2, Raith Rovers 2. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Strapp with a cross.
Foul by Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers).