Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Esme Morgan featured in Manchester City's first four games of the 2021/22 season before fracturing her leg in a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham in September

Esme Morgan has signed a three-year contract extension with Manchester City, keeping her at the club until 2025.

A lifelong City fan, Morgan progressed through the club's academy ranks and made her senior debut in 2017.

She has since made 47 appearances in all competitions, scoring her first goal against Birmingham in May 2021.

Morgan's leg injury ruled her out from making her England debut after she was called up by manager Sarina Wiegman for September's Women's World Cup qualifiers.

"I'm so excited to sign a new contract," Morgan said. "I've been a City fan my whole life and it's no secret that I've got intentions of staying here for a long time.

"Having my injury this season and being more of a fan myself again has reignited my desire to get back playing and, when that happens, it'll probably feel like my debut all over again.

"In my mind, when I make my comeback, it'll be starting a new journey and a new chapter in my time at this club. I can't wait to pull the shirt back on and play in front of our fans again."