Caretaker boss Andy Turner has been named full time manager of Cymru Premier strugglers Cefn Druids.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Republic of Ireland under-21 winger had been in temporary charge since since the departure of Niall McGuinness in September.

The club remain bottom of the table.

"I'm delighted to be given the green light to take the club forward along with a fantastic group of people around me," said Turner.

Turner will combine his first team duties with his full-time role as head of coaching.

His coaching team of Gareth Flitcroft, Luke Bailey, Levi Challoner and Sue Jones will take most of the day-to-day first team duties.

Druids host Caernarfon Town on Friday, 21 January when the Cymru Premier resumes following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Wales.