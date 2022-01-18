Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

St Mirren have signed striker Alex Greive from Birkenhead United in his native New Zealand.

The 22-year-old has agreed an 18-month deal at the Scottish Premiership club.

The Buddies, who are ninth, return from their winter break away to Dundee United on Tuesday and manager Jim Goodwin says Greive may be involved.

"Alex is one we have been working with for the last wee while but couldn't get him registered until the January window opened up," said Goodwin.

St Mirren say Greive netted 25 goals in 33 games in 2021.

"He's brings creativity, he's a little bit different to some of the other strikers we have at the moment, he's quite dynamic and he's a decent footballer so we're excited to have him involved," added Goodwin.

