Brendan Galloway made his Zimbabwe debut last October

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway has signed a new 18-month contract with the League One club as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

The 25-year-old, who was out of contract in January, has not played since dislocating his knee against Wycombe in December.

The Zimbabwe international joined Plymouth from Luton last summer.

He had scored two goals in 16 games before his season-ending injury.

"His performances in the early part of this season warranted him being offered a new contract," said Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.

"And he was about to sign it just before his injury occurred.

"Brendan will now continue his rehab program and we know he will be doing everything he can to get back to full fitness as quickly as possible."