Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Ciaran Brennan has made six League One appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal with the League One club.

The 21-year-old has made eight appearances for the Owls this campaign.

He had been on loan at Notts County earlier in the season, making four appearances for the National League side before being recalled.

"I've broken through this season and I want to progress my career with Wednesday," he said.

"The gaffer wants me to stay, and I feel I am really developing playing under him and obviously I want that development to continue."