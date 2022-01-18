Rotherham United v Lincoln City postponed because of frozen pitch
Last updated on .From the section League One
Rotherham United's League One fixture with Lincoln City on Tuesday has been postponed because of a frozen pitch at the New York Stadium.
Referee Andy Haines carried out a pitch inspection, with the match officially called off at 14:15 GMT.
The Millers are third in the table, having played two fewer games than Wycombe and Sunderland above them, and could have gone top with a win.
Meanwhile, Lincoln are 18th, just four points clear of the relegation zone.
A new date for the rescheduled fixture has not yet been released.
