Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Ivan Konovalov has experience in Serbia and Belarus as well as the top flight in his native Russia

Livingston have agreed an 18-month loan deal for Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov from Rubin Kazan.

The arrangement, which is subject to international clearance and a work permit being granted, has the option of a further year.

Konovalov, 27, has recently been on loan at Russian Premier League side Ural Yekaterinburg.

"Ivan will come in and really push Max Stryjek," said manager David Martindale.

"I think it will be very good for both goalkeepers in their own development."

Veteran Gary Maley has been providing cover for first choice Stryjek since loan signing Daniel Barden was diagnosed with testicular cancer in October.

"There has been a lot of interest in Max over the last six months and I have no doubt if he keeps his current form up there will be further interest in the summer," added Martindale.

"Bringing Ivan in just now will provide healthy competition in the short term and allow him the opportunity to bed himself in slowly to our environment in a different league and country."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.