Christian Eriksen's Inter Milan contract was cancelled in December

Brentford boss Thomas Frank wants Christian Eriksen in "top football", but would not discuss whether the midfielder would join the Bees.

The club has spoken to Eriksen about joining after the Dane's Inter Milan contract was cancelled in December.

Eriksen, 29, cannot play in Serie A because he has an implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker.

Frank said his compatriot "deserves to play at the highest level".

"I can tell you that Christian is a really good player," said Frank, who worked with Eriksen when he managed Denmark's youth teams.

Frank added "he needs to find a club", before saying "I don't think I should discuss" the rumoured links with Eriksen.

The Serie A rule concerning Eriksen's pacemaker does not exist in the Premier League and it is understood a number of clubs are keen to sign him.

The Bees are currently 14th in the Premier League in what is their first top-flight campaign since 1946-47.

Eriksen had the pacemaker fitted following his cardiac arrest during Denmark's match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June.

He won the Italian title with Inter Milan last season and started training alone in Denmark after having his contract cancelled.

Eriksen is keen to resume his playing career and says it is his "dream" to play for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, Frank said he has not spoken to Eriksen since the summer and added he "really hopes he succeeds" in playing at the World Cup.

"He is one of the world's best players," Frank continued.

"If something is done [with Brentford], I am more than happy to speak about it. Under normal circumstances there would not be rumours with a club like us.

"I guess we should be flattered to be linked with a player of Christian's quality. We all know the journey this club has been through over the last 10 years.

"If someone said we would be linked with a top player like Christian fans would think are you crazy?"