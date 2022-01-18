Last updated on .From the section Football

England manager Gareth Southgate signed a new contract in November to keep him in the role until December 2024.

England boss Gareth Southgate is looking into taking legal action after his name was used to promote a cryptocurrency scam.

A mass email says that Southgate has accrued substantial wealth using a crypto trading platform.

It even says the 51-year-old went on American TV host Ellen DeGeneres' show to talk about his success.

A spokesman for Southgate said: "The details about Mr Southgate in this story are completely untrue.

"His name has been used without permission. As such, his management team are taking legal advice on the matter."