Gareth Southgate: England boss seeks legal action over cryptocurrency scam
Last updated on .From the section Football
England boss Gareth Southgate is looking into taking legal action after his name was used to promote a cryptocurrency scam.
A mass email says that Southgate has accrued substantial wealth using a crypto trading platform.
It even says the 51-year-old went on American TV host Ellen DeGeneres' show to talk about his success.
A spokesman for Southgate said: "The details about Mr Southgate in this story are completely untrue.
"His name has been used without permission. As such, his management team are taking legal advice on the matter."
