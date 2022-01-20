Premier League: Can you name players with most red cards since Granit Xhaka's Arsenal debut?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Granit Xhaka added another red card to his mounting tally in an Arsenal shirt in their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg draw against Liverpool last Thursday.
But as the teams meet again at Emirates Stadium, how does the Switzerland midfielder's card count compare to his rivals?
We have compiled a list of the Premier League players with the most number of red cards since Xhaka made his debut for the Gunners in August 2016.
Can you name the top 14? We will give you a clue... Xhaka might make the list.
Can you name the Premier League players with the most red cards since Xhaka's Arsenal debut?
|Rank
|Hint/Red Cards
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
