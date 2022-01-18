Last updated on .From the section Weymouth

David Oldfield played top-flight football for Luton, Manchester City and Leicester City

National League strugglers Weymouth have appointed David Oldfield as their new boss on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Former Leicester and Luton midfielder Oldfield, 53, succeeds Brian Stock, who was sacked last week after seven straight defeats left the Terras 21st.

Oldfield joins from Oxford City, who he has guided to fourth place in National League South at the season's mid-point.

"His pedigree speaks for itself and I know he will be up for the challenge," said Weymouth chairman Ian White. external-link

Oldfield takes over with Weymouth four points from safety after 14 losses in 21 games this season and his first game is away to promotion hopefuls Boreham Wood on Saturday.