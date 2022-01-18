Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Andy Woodman led Bromley to the National League play-offs last season after taking charge in March

Gillingham have been given permission to speak to Bromley boss Andy Woodman about their managerial vacancy.

Former Northampton, Brentford and Oxford United goalkeeper Woodman has been in charge of Bromley since March.

The 50-year-old has taken them to fifth in the National League, six points behind leaders Halifax.

Gillingham have been without a manager since parting company with Steve Evans earlier this month with former boss Steve Lovell placed in interim charge.

Woodman, father of Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie, is under contract with Bromley.

Their chairman Robin Stanton-Greaves stated that while they have "no intention of letting Andy depart", having received an official approach they have granted permission for all parties to speak.

"I will do my absolute best to retain Andy's services," he said in a club statement. external-link

"Equally though, I accept the prospect of immediately managing an EFL League One side will be difficult for Andy to refuse."

Gillingham are second-from-bottom in League One and without a win in 11 games.