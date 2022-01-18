Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Jamie Vincent played 89 games in a three-season spell at Swindon Town from 2006

Former Bournemouth, Swindon and Portsmouth defender Jamie Vincent has died at the age of 46.

The left-back had an 18-year career during which he played more than 500 games for the Cherries, Swindon and Pompey along with Derby, Millwall, Walsall and Aldershot Town.

He helped Swindon win promotion to League One in 2007.

"Our thoughts go out to all of Jamie's family and friends at this incredibly sad time," the Robins said. external-link

Vincent began his career at Crystal Palace before moving to Bournemouth in 1996 where he played 133 times and was a team-mate of Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and his assistant Jason Tindall.

He was named in the PFA Division Two Team of the Season for 1998-99 as the Cherries finished outside the play-off places on goal difference.

A £500,000 move to second-tier Huddersfield came in March 1999 before a reported £800,000 transfer to Portsmouth two years later.

Vincent played in all three tiers of the English Football League, ending his professional career with Aldershot in 2011.