Sol Solomon has scored 29 goals in 28 games for Jersey Bulls this season

Jersey Bulls got an eighth-successive league victory as they won 4-2 at Molesey to consolidate second place in Combined Counties Premier South.

Top scorer Sol Solomon opened the scoring after two minutes and doubled the lead 17 minutes later.

Wills Robinson got one back a minute before half time but Jack Barlow made it 3-1 seconds later.

George Craig got Molesey back into it with 11 minutes to go before Kieran Lester's close-range finish late on.

The win sees Jersey close the gap on leaders Walton and Hersham to seven points with three games in hand.