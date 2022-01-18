FC St. PauliFC St. Pauli2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1
Holders Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the German Cup on Tuesday when they suffered a shock last-16 defeat to second division side St Pauli.
The Bundesliga 2 leaders struck early in the first half when Etienne Amenyido finished from close range.
A strong Dortmund side fell further behind in the 40th minute when Axel Witsel turned a cross into his own net.
Erling Braut Haaland reduced the deficit from the penalty spot but St Pauli held on for a famous win.
Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Cologne also went out to second-tier opposition, losing on penalties to Hamburg SV after the game ended 1-1, while Bochum beat Mainz 3-1.
Line-ups
FC St. Pauli
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Smarsch
- 2OhlssonSubstituted forZanderat 75'minutes
- 18Medic
- 3Lawrence
- 23Paqarada
- 20Becker
- 8Smith
- 7Irvine
- 30Hartel
- 9BurgstallerSubstituted forMakienokat 90'minutes
- 27AmenyidoSubstituted forDittgenat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ziereis
- 10Buchtmann
- 11Dittgen
- 13Daschner
- 16Makienok
- 19Zander
- 21Ritzka
- 22Vasilj
- 26Benatelli
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 24Meunier
- 16AkanjiSubstituted forZagadouat 76'minutes
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 19Brandt
- 28WitselSubstituted forMoukokoat 90'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 11Reus
- 9Haaland
- 10T HazardSubstituted forMalenat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 21Malen
- 27Tigges
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 39Wolf
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
- Attendance:
- 2,000
Match Stats
Home TeamFC St. PauliAway TeamB Dortmund
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10