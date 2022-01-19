Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Hannes Wolf join Borussia Monchengladbach from RB Leipzig in 2020

Swansea City are hoping to secure a loan deal for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Hannes Wolf.

Austria Under-21s international Wolf, 22, has played eight times for the Bundesliga club this season, but has not featured since October.

He will be allowed to leave Germany in search of regular football.

Wolf would be a welcome addition to Swansea's attacking options, particularly amid doubts over Jamie Paterson's future.

Paterson has scored eight goals this season, but has been linked with a move to a rival Championship club this month after telling Swansea he was not in the right frame of mind to play at Huddersfield last weekend.

The Terriers are among the clubs who could be interested in Paterson, along with Queens Park Rangers an Blackburn Rovers.

Wolf has previously played for RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

He could arrive in Wales in time for Swansea's Championship game against Preston North End at Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday.