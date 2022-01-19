Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Most of Ollie Younger's appearances for Sunderland came in cup competitions

Doncaster Rovers have signed defender Ollie Younger from fellow League One side Sunderland on an 18-month deal.

The 22-year-old joined the Black Cats from Burnley in 2020 and has since made nine appearances in all competitions.

Younger has also spent time on loan at St Patrick's Athletic.

The centre-back - Doncaster's third signing of the January transfer window - arrives at a Rovers side bottom of the table, who have conceded 49 goals in 26 league games this season.

