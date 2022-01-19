Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Walsall had hoped to extend Otis Khan's short-term deal

League Two Leyton Orient have signed Walsall midfielder Otis Khan.

The 26-year-old left the Saddlers earlier on Wednesday at the end of his short-term deal and has agreed an 18-month contract at Brisbane Road.

Khan has also spent time at Sheffield United, Mansfield Town, Yeovil Town and Tranmere Rovers and scored twice in 10 appearances for Walsall this season.

"Otis is a player who I've admired throughout his career," Orient boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.

"His primary position is down the right hand side, but he also has that variety to play in midfield.

"He's an attacking player, and he has good flare, and I do think that he can both create and score goals for us."

Walsall had hoped to be able to extend Khan's deal, which he signed in October having left Tranmere in the summer.

"We wanted to keep Otis, we were in dialogue with Otis and he's done well since he's been with us so has options from other clubs," Saddlers boss Matt Taylor told the club website.

"From our perspective, disappointed he hasn't signed with us but we understood that was the risk on a short-term contract.

"We have to respect his decision and we wish him good luck."

