Christian Walton has kept four clean sheets in 18 appearances for Ipswich Town this season

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Christian Walton on permanent deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Walton, 26, who was on loan at Town, has agreed a deal to the summer of 2024 with the club having an option of extending his contract by a year.

Ipswich have paid the Premier League side an undisclosed fee for the him.

Walton made six appearances for Brighton after joining from boyhood club Plymouth Argyle in 2013 and had loans at six clubs before Ipswich.

