The FA Women's League Cup
Man City WomenManchester City Women3Bristol City WomenBristol City Women1

Continental League Cup: Khadija Shaw double helps Manchester City past Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City players celebrate
City's victory over Bristol City was their sixth win in a row in all competitions

Manchester City came from behind to beat Bristol City 3-1 at the Academy Stadium and reach the semi-finals of the Women's Continental League Cup.

An own goal from City's Alex Greenwood put last year's finalists ahead, as a cross into the box deflected off the defender at the near post.

Khadija Shaw equalised with a superb solo effort before scoring her - and City's - second just before half-time.

Vicky Losada made it three after capitalising on a defensive error.

Lauren Hemp had already gone close for hosts City shortly before half-time, forcing a good save from Sophie Whitehouse in the Robins' goal.

Shaw almost got her hat-trick but failed to guide Janine Beckie's cross goalwards.

The victory was City's sixth win in a row in all competitions after a difficult start to the season.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women41303218
2Sunderland Ladies412139-67
3Blackburn Ladies42024406
4Sheffield United Women41213305
5Aston Villa Women41129454

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women4301143119
2Man Utd Women42208539
3Everton Women420258-36
4Leicester City Women4112511-65
5Durham Women401338-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women3300152139
2Charlton Athletic Women32018266
3Coventry United Ladies31026603
4Watford Women3003019-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women32104138
2Reading Women31114314
3Lewes Women302135-23
4Crystal Palace Women302124-23

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women33008089
2London City Lionesses31113305
3Brighton Women310214-33
4B'ham City Women301227-51
