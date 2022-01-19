Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tottenham have never won the Women's Continental League Cup

Rachel Williams scored as Tottenham Hotspur beat Liverpool 1-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Women's Continental League Cup.

Liverpool were the only Championship side left in the competition.

Williams was first to react to Jessica Naz's cross into the box and fired home in the 72nd minute.

Spurs are currently fourth in the Women's Super League - level on points with second-placed Chelsea - and are pushing for a Champions League spot.

The victory made it three wins from four in all competitions for Rehanne Skinner's side.