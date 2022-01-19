Last updated on .From the section Football

Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea reached the semi-finals

Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea beat West Ham 4-2 in their first game since December to reach the Women's Continental League Cup semi-finals.

The Blues scored three second-half goals in a convincing win over the Hammers.

Harder put the holders ahead on 25 minutes before West Ham equalised through Katerina Svitkova.

Harder added two more goals in the second half to complete her treble.

Erin Cuthbert headed in Jonna Andersson's cross to make it 2-1 before Harder notched her second and Chelsea's third just three minutes later.

The Blues, who are currently second in the Women's Super League, continued to dominate and Harder claimed her third goal on 65 minutes to make it 4-1.

Halle Houssein scored a second for West Ham with five minutes left, but Chelsea's solid second-half display was enough to see them through.