Alfredo Morelos has scored once in 11 appearances for Colombia

Rangers will be without top scorer Alfredo Morelos for the 2 February visit to Celtic after the striker was recalled to the Colombia squad.

The 25-year-old has been selected for World Cup qualifiers against Peru on 28 January and Argentina the day before the Old Firm derby.

Morelos has netted 13 goals in all competitions this season.

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

The tournament in Cameroon runs until 6 February.

Kemar Roofe has not played since early December but if the Ibrox forward does recover his fitness then he could be selected by Jamaica.

Tom Rogic will miss the derby for Celtic since he will be on duty for Australia.

Japan play World Cup qualifiers against China and Saudi Arabia at the same time but it is not yet known if Celtic quartet Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi will be involved. The latter is sidelined by injury at the moment, while Hatate and Ideguchi are not regulars at international level.

Hibernian forward Martin Boyle is in the Australia squad and will miss a Scottish Premiership trip to Motherwell and the Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Easter Road.

Celtic host Dundee United on 29 January and Rangers travel to Ross County on the same day.

Champions Rangers hold a four point lead over Celtic at the top of the league. The original 2 January Old Firm derby was postponed for an earlier winter break following restrictions on fans attending matches.