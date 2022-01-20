Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales, captained by Sophie Ingle, will be competing in the Pinatar Cup for the first tume,

Wales will take part in February's Pinatar Cup in Spain in preparation for their remaining Fifa Women's World Cup qualifiers.

Gemma Grainger's side will face Scotland on 16 February in the knockout tournament but placement matches guarantee three games for every team.

Wales' second match will be against Belgium or Slovakia on 19 February.

Their third match will be against either Russia, Poland, Republic of Ireland or Hungary on 22 February.

Wales, currently second in their World Cup qualifying group, host leaders France on Friday, 8 April before a trip to Kazakhstan on 12 April.

The campaign concludes with two games in September against Greece and Slovenia.

"We see the three games at Pinatar as an opportunity to help us continue with our preparations to qualify and compete for a World Cup," said Grainger.

"It's a great opportunity to play against higher ranked opposition, and we're looking to expose ourselves to those opportunities as often as possible.

"The players will be excited for this. It's a tournament environment and we want to qualify and compete in major tournaments.

"Three games in six days effectively replicates a major tournament so we're going to use that environment to get everything we can out of it, both on and off the pitch."