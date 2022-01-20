Leaders face champions as Cymru Premier restarts

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 21 January

The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 GMT: League leaders The New Saints host champions Connah's Quay Nomads as the Cymru Premier resumes following an enforced month's break due to Welsh Government restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19. Saints, who are 12 points clear at the top, have won their last four games while fifth placed Nomads are unbeaten in nine games.

Nomads won on their last visit to Park Hall in April 2021, with a 4-1 victory proving crucial as they went on to secure their second successive league title. Saints won 1-0 when the sides met earlier this season at Deeside Stadium. Friday's game marks the final game in which referee Lee Evans will take charge before he begins a new role with the FAW.

Cefn Druids v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: Druids confirmed Andy Turner as permanent manager this week, with the club 15 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table and without a league win all season. Joe Faux has made the switch from Druids to Caernarfon on loan, with Alex Boss also joining the Canaries from Bangor City. Caernarfon, in seventh, won 3-0 at The Oval earlier in the season.

Penybont v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Fourth-placed Penybont host Aberystwyth, who are only a point above the bottom two and who are without a win in three games. James Waite, who has recently joined Newport County, scored twice in a 3-0 win for Rhys Griffiths' Penybont at Park Hall in October's reverse fixture.

Saturday, 22 January

Newtown v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT: Newtown resume the campaign in second spot and having won their previous three games. Nicky Hayen will be in charge of his first competitive game as manager of Haverfordwest, who are 11th and a point from safety after five games without a win. County won 1-0 at Bridge Meadow earlier in the season.

Cardiff Met v Bala Town; 14:30 GMT: Bala occupy sixth spot in the table with only one win from their last nine games, while ninth placed Cardiff Met are unbeaten in two having lost four games in a row. Earlier in the season at Maes Tegid, the sides played out a goalless draw.

Barry Town United v Flint Town United; 14:30 GMT: Flint are third having lost their last two league games before the league was paused in December. Barry also lost their last two games and are six points off the top six. Flint won 3-2 at the Essity Stadium in October

Adran Premier

Sunday, 23 January

Cardiff Met University v Cardiff City; 14:00 GMT