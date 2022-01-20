Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Paris Saint Germain are managed by former Tottenham and Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint Germain are opening an academy in Wales.

Wales will become the 15th country with a PSG academy when the PSG Academy, Caerphilly, opens at Easter.

The academy, emulating the 15 PSG academies in England in 12 cities, will be based at St Martin's School with players trained "in the Parisian Way."

PSG said in a statement that the club are aiming to develop "year-round academies," in "four key regions" of Wales in the future.