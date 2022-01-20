Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Emyr Huws played 12 times for Ipswich Town last season

Emyr Huws says the time was right to end his year-long football 'sabbatical' after returning with Colchester United.

The 28-year-old midfielder played his first game since leaving Ipswich Town last season as the struggling U's lost 3-2 at Sutton on Tuesday.

Huws told BBC Radio Essex: "It was a little sabbatical where I needed time to reassess what I wanted to do.

"I've worked hard behind the scenes on my fitness and I felt it was the right time to get back into football.

"I knew the gaffer (caretaker boss Wayne Brown) previously and I'm really happy to join. It's been a while, but I'm glad to be back playing."

Huws, who won 11 Wales caps between 2014 and 2017, began his career with Manchester City and featured in the Championship for Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City before joining Ipswich.

Injuries hampered his progress at Portman Road and he made the last of his 55 appearances for Town in January 2021, with the club releasing him when his contract expired.

"It was definitely the right thing to do - I'm glad I followed my instincts," said Huws. "It was time that I needed and I'm happy with where I'm at right now."

Colchester's league defeat at Gander Green Lane was their fifth in a row - a run that left them in 22nd place and cost Hayden Mullins his job, with Brown taking temporary charge.

Huws added: "I think it's just those margins in both boxes and we've got to keep working on those, become more efficient at both ends and the results will come.

"We need everyone behind us and pulling in the same direction to win some games."