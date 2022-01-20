Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Myles Kenlock has only played two EFL Trophy games for Ipswich this season

Ipswich Town left-back Myles Kenlock has joined Colchester United on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has only featured twice for the League One club this season with both appearances coming in the EFL Trophy before Christmas.

Kenlock has made over 100 appearances for Town since he made his first-team debut in 2015.

He becomes the sixth new arrival this month at Colchester, who are 22nd in League Two.

