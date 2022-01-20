Nathan Blake made his Wales debut against Norway in 1994

Former Wales striker Nathan Blake believes football could see a black players' union formed if governing bodies fail to confront ongoing racism.

The 30-cap international-turned-broadcaster says he had to previously "swallow" incidents of racism having felt unsupported by authorities.

In a documentary, he says black players can now take a "powerful" stand.

Blake adds it is no longer enough for abused players to be told to "score a goal and shut them up".

His comments come during a series of interviews with past and present internationals in BBC Radio Wales' Black in Red, sharing the experiences of being a black player in the red shirt of Wales.

Robert Earnshaw, who won 40 caps between 2002 and 2012, says he was the subject of monkey noises while playing for Wales at away grounds, but that "people don't say anything, your team-mates don't say anything, probably the only other person that says something is the other black player. And that's what it was."

Earnshaw says players' growing power and influence has changed the landscape, with Blake predicting they could make more of a direct impact on calling out racism.

He tells the programme: "I think it's going to get to a point where black players are going to say I don't want to play in your World Cup, I don't want to play in the European Championships.

"You're not contracted to play international football so my club is either going to have to support me or go against me.

"Now, if there's seven or eight black players in the team and we're all on the same page, that's going to a be a real powerful statement."

Current men's international Ethan Ampadu and former women's international Ayseha Martyn also feature in the programme, as well as Jason Webber, the Football Association of Wales' equality, diversity, inclusion & integrity manager.

Challenged on what changes the FAW have made to deal with racism, he insists recent practice of taking the knee is not a solution but has "asked questions".

"We've got to the point now, where organisations like ourselves, government and everybody are now really been held accountable. I think that's what's really been missing for a long time."

