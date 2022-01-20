Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Jamie Paterson's career began at Walsall

Head coach Russell Martin insists unsettled forward Jamie Paterson will only leave Swansea City this January if his valuation is met.

Martin says Paterson, 30, "feels he can't contribute" as he is not in the right frame of mind over unhappiness with his contract situation.

He joined on a one-year deal last August, but Swansea triggered a 12-month extension earlier this month.

"Me and him haven't fallen out, I love Pato," Martin explained.

"I'm disappointed he's not in the right frame of mind to be involved for us at the moment, but a boy's mental health is really important.

"He really feels at this minute in time he can't contribute."

Released by Bristol City at the end of last season, Paterson was without a club when Swansea signed him on the eve of this campaign.

He has excelled in Wales, scoring eight goals in 22 appearances and producing some of the best form of his career.

He was set to trigger automatic extension to his contract when he played 25 Swansea games, but the Championship club took up the option to extend the deal early, a move revealed by Martin on 7 January.

Paterson then told Swansea he was not ready to play at Huddersfield last weekend and he is now training with the club's under-23 squad, away from the first-team base at Fairwood.

"I don't think he's been given hugely supportive advice, is my honest opinion," Martin added.

"I think clubs have already expressed an interest in him through his agent because of what he has done, which is no surprise to me.

"His issue was with the contract extension. Hopefully if he's still our player in two weeks' time when the transfer window shuts, we'll be able to move on and he can produce what he's already produced for us, unless something before then happens that is satisfactory for the club, the owners and Jamie.

"The minute he says he wants to come back into it and he feels right, he'll be welcomed back.

"He has to work really hard to get back into the team and the squad, but until then we're in limbo a little bit."

Martin says he is in regular contact with Paterson and the Coventry-born player is "finding it tough".

"I genuinely feel he's hurting. It's hurting us and me because I love the kid," he added.

"He's really found somewhere that he feels happy.

"Since then, it's been put into his mind about potential other things. It's affected him.

"There are people who can get on with that and ignore the noise, but unfortunately for him at this minute in time he can't.

"He's not in the right frame of mind to be involved, and his job is to play professional football, train and be ready to be selected. He's not there yet.

"He'll have his side I'm sure, but he just feels a little bit let down."

Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town are among the clubs believed to be showing an interest in Paterson, although Martin says there has been no official contact.

Swansea have the option of allowing Paterson to go cheaply this month, but the indications are the club's owners have no intention of agreeing a cut-price deal.

It seems there is little prospect at this stage of Swansea looking for an alternative solution by offering Paterson an improved contract.

"Everyone has a price," Martin said.

"We gave Pato a chance in the summer and extended his contract to give him more security that he wanted. That's where we're at.

"The situation we find ourselves in doesn't help us or him."