Patrick Bamford scored an injury-time equaliser in his last Leeds appearance against Brentford in December but injured himself while celebrating

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has suffered another injury setback, manager Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed.

The England international has not started for Leeds since injuring his ankle against Newcastle in September.

He returned as a goalscoring substitute in December's 2-2 draw against Brentford but tweaked his hamstring during the celebrations.

The 28-year-old was close to making a comeback but Bielsa said he has picked up a new foot problem.

"He has overcome his muscular issues," he said. " But now he has an issue at the bottom of his foot."

Leeds have had a number of injury problems this season, with another seven first-team players set to miss Saturday's match against relegation rivals Newcastle.

However, Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Roberts are expected to return from injury and centre-back Diego Llorente is available after suspension.