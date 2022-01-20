Derby have been in fine form on the pitch despite their behind-the-scenes troubles

Derby County's administrators have pledged to tell the English Football League how they intend to fund the ailing Championship club for the rest of the season "within days" amid claims the Rams will run out of money in February.

In a week of statements and counter-statements involving Derby, the EFL, Middlesbrough and Wycombe - who both have compensation claims against the Rams - the EFL has restated its demand for proof of funding by 1 February, underlining the perilous state of the financial situation at Pride Park.

"By the administrator's own forecasting, the club will run out of cash by February, therefore sourcing funds is of paramount importance to ensure they can compete for the rest of the season," the EFL statement said.

Within minutes, Derby's administrators released their own lengthy statement.

"We have provided the EFL with three scenarios as to how that funding gap can be bridged and the EFL await further confirmation from us as to which scenario we plan to deliver. This will be dealt with over the next few days," administrators Quantuma said.

In addition the administrators confirmed Derby remain unable to sign players until the EFL are satisfied about the state of the financial situation, and in the absence of funding assurances the EFL "will consider their position in terms of Derby's ability to fulfil the fixture list".

Whilst the administrators retain initial confidence the club will be salvaged, they also admit that the three potential buyers for the club are not willing to proceed with their proposed purchase until the Middlesbrough and Wycombe situations have been resolved.

Both clubs claim to have lost out because of Derby's financial rule breaches - Middlesbrough by failing to reach the play-offs in 2019, while Wycombe would have stayed up last season had the financial cases against Derby that led to them being deducted nine points this term been dealt with on time.

The EFL said it had proposed independent legal mediation in an attempt to resolve the issue with Boro and Wycombe, although state that is only one aspect of a "complex puzzle".

Derby had to withdraw a contract offer to veteran defender Phil Jagielka last week and then sold midfielder Graeme Shinnie to Wigan.

However, they have turned down four Millwall bids for Louie Sibley, the latest for £450,000, which has attracted attention from Championship rivals, who question how Derby can do that given they are looking to cut in excess of £20m off a £28m liability to HMRC.

"Our position has always been that we would like to maintain the integrity and quality of the squad as best we can," the administrators added. "That is still our intention."

Quantuma said they met Derby manager Wayne Rooney earlier this week, although there is no mention in the statement of Everton's interest in speaking to their former player about their own managerial vacancy following the dismissal of Rafa Benitez.

The EFL have also rejected allegations from Derby fans that they are pursuing a vendetta against the club, driven by a previous legal challenge against them by Middlesbrough, which they say is an "unwelcome diversion".

"As a founder member of the Football League with a proud history, the club is of huge importance to the East Midlands, our competition and the wider football family and we all hope it can flourish once again in the future as a sustainable member of the EFL," the EFL statement added.

"However, any resolution achieved cannot ignore or sidestep EFL Regulations or UK law and any solution needs to be found that satisfies the competition regulations and the terms of the EFL's Insolvency Policy that was set and agreed by all 72 members, including Derby County."