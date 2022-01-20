Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Birmingham fans are planning a protest march ahead of Saturday's home game with Barnsley aimed at the running of the Championship club by their owners.

Blues have been owned since 2016 by Trillion Trophy Asia, led by Chinese businessman Paul Suen.

But they lie 18th in their 11th straight season in the Championship - and fans are unhappy at a perceived lack of investment.

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer is aware of the fans' planned march.

"If the fans are protesting all I ask is that when they get to the stadium they put all their support behind the team, which I am sure they will," he told BBC Radio WM.

"If anything it might even get them that annoyed that they get behind the players even more so."

Bowyer's Blues have a nine-point gap between themselves and the Championship bottom three.

But the next three games are all against sides in that bottom three - Barnsley, then Peterborough United on Tuesday night, followed by a Sunday away date at bottom club Derby County. And Bowyer wants to ensure that there are no distractions.

"All I can control is the football side," he said. "All I can control is the players, to ensure that they are mentally and physically ready for the game.

"I try not to get caught up in things that go on off the pitch. These are things I can't control."