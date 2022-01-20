Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Marco Silva's Fulham side have scored 70 goals in the Championship so far this season

Fulham boss Marco Silva said the club's record-breaking Championship scoring spree would count for nothing if they failed to achieve Premier League promotion.

The Cottagers became the first English team in 88 years to score six goals or more in three consecutive matches when they beat Birmingham 6-2 on Tuesday.

They sit five points clear at the top of the table ahead of their trip to Stoke on Saturday, having scored 19 goals in eight days.

"It's a consequence of our philosophy and the quality with which we are playing," Silva said.

"The numbers are there, great results in the last eight days to score so many goals is something fantastic.

"But at the end it was three games, nine points and nothing more than that.

"It has been really, really good but the stamp will be there if we get our main goal at the end of the season."

His side travel to Stoke on the back of 6-2 victories over Bristol City and Birmingham and a 7-0 win against Reading.

The last team in England to match Fulham's goal-scoring record over three matches was Chester in the 1933-34 season.

And Fulham's 70 goals so far is 26 clear of the Championship's second-highest scorers Blackburn Rovers (44).

Silva would not be drawn on a potential campaign in the top flight next season, instead preferring to focus on this year's battle for promotion.

"We are there but we have so many contenders around us," he said.

"We have quality but they have showed quality as well.

"The main thing for us is to keep focused on our main goal."

Silva added that he did not expect 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho, who scored his first career double in the win against Birmingham on Tuesday, to leave the club in the summer.

"Until now I have nothing on the table which says he will be gone," he said.

"Everything that we can do as a football club we are doing and have been doing from the beginning of the season.

"If you ask me if it's a good situation for a young boy to be coming to the last year of his contract, of course it isn't."

Carvalho joined the club in 2014 and has seven goals in 17 appearances this season.

Silva added: "We have been trying to get this done. Until now it wasn't possible, let's see if until the end of the season we can do something."