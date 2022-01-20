Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson made one appearance for Millwall this season

Bolton Wanderers have signed Millwall striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old Iceland international has signed an 18-month deal with the League One side.

The former Wolves and Reading player could make his debut for Wanderers at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

"He brings a lot of experience, a lot of good qualities to this team and we're excited to have him," Bolton boss Ian Evatt told the club website. external-link

