Lucas Akins is just five short of 100 career goals in professional football

Mansfield Town have made their first January signing by bringing in Burton Albion striker Lucas Akins.

The 32-year-old ex-Huddersfield Town, Hamilton Academical, Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage front runner has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal until 2024.

Akins, who played under Stags boss Nigel Clough at Burton, scored 71 goals in 345 appearances for the Brewers.

His arrival follows the securing of veteran defender John-Joe O'Toole on a new deal earlier this week.

Akins has still been a regular this season for Burton, who stand 12th in League One.

Clough's Stags currently stand seventh in League Two, having won nine of their last 10 league games.

After being fogged off at Forest Green on Tuesday night, Mansfield go to Barrow this Saturday.

