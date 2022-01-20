Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Ben Gladwin helped Swindon reach the third round of the FA Cup this season where they were beaten by Premier League champions Manchester City

Swindon Town midfielder Ben Gladwin has signed a new contract.

The length of the 29-year-old's new deal at the County Ground has not been disclosed by the League Two side.

Gladwin has scored four goals in 27 games this season having joined on a free transfer last summer after leaving Milton Keynes Dons.

"Glads has been instrumental on and off the pitch from the moment he signed," Swindon director of football Ben Chorley told the club website.

"He sets an example in the way he trains and looks after himself. We've been very happy with his data, his games and goals count is testament to his work.

"The environment and the togetherness is paramount to what we're building and Glads plays a big part in this."