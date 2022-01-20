Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Martin Boyle scored 24 goals for Hibs in 2021

Hibernian have received an improved offer for forward Martin Boyle from Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly.

The Easter Road side have turned down previous bids in the region of £2m for the 28-year-old, who has scored 14 goals this season.

They value the Australia international at around £3m, with Boyle under contract until the summer 2024.

Boyle, who has been at Hibs since 2015, is not in the squad for Thursday's Scottish Cup tie against Cove Rangers.

He then departs for World Cup qualifiers against Vietnam on 27 January and Oman on 1 February, ruling him out of league games against Motherwell and city rivals Hearts.

Last week, manager Shaun Maloney told BBC Scotland that he was "very keen" to keep Boyle.

At the time, he said: "There is a valuation the club has and until that's met there isn't a decision to make."

"Martin has been one of Hibs' best players, one of the league's best players in his position."

Harmah-based Al-Faisaly are currently 14th in the 16-team Saudi Pro League, having finished ninth last season.