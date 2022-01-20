Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Luke Charman came through Newcastle United's academy

Rochdale have signed Darlington forward Luke Charman for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals in 16 National League North appearances for the Quakers this season.

He is halfway through a four-match ban so cannot play until the trip to Colchester on 1 February.

"It was the time for me to take that step up and try to challenge myself again and get back in the EFL," Charman told the club website.

