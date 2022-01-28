Huddersfield Town v Stoke City

Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 16Thomas
- 6Hogg
- 8O'Brien
- 3Toffolo
- 24Sinani
- 25Ward
- 10Koroma
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 14Ruffels
- 15High
- 19Holmes
- 23Sarr
- 37Russell
- 42Bilokapic
Stoke
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bonham
- 16Wilmot
- 19Jagielka
- 24Harwood-Bellis
- 14Tymon
- 42Baker
- 15ThompsonBooked at 5mins
- 10Campbell
- 8Vrancic
- 47Philogene-Bidace
- 9Fletcher
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 4Allen
- 7Clucas
- 18Brown
- 25Powell
- 29Fielding
- 32Wright-Phillips
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Stoke City 0. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Josh Tymon.
Post update
Foul by Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mario Vrancic (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jaden Philogene-Bidace.
Post update
Foul by Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Mario Vrancic (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien following a set piece situation.
Post update
Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Koroma.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Toffolo with a headed pass.
Booking
Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Stoke City).
Match report to follow.