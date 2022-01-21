Last updated on .From the section Football

Egypt lost to Nigeria in their opening game and then could only beat Guinea-Bissau and Sudan 1-0

The Africa Cup of Nations last-16 ties featuring Mohamed Salah's Egypt and surprise package Comoros will be shown live in the UK on BBC Sport.

Seven-time winners Egypt face two-time champions Ivory Coast on Wednesday, with Salah's side hoping to improve after a difficult group stage.

Minnows Comoros face hosts Cameroon on Monday after eliminating Ghana in one of Afcon's greatest shocks.

The matches will be shown on the BBC Sport website, iPlayer and Red Button.

BBC Sport will also show two quarter-finals on BBC Two, while both semi-finals and the final will be broadcast live on BBC Three.

After a slow start, Afcon came to life in the final round of group matches.

Tournament debutants Comoros scored their first goals and recorded their first win to knock out four-time winners Ghana, while holders Algeria were eliminated after a miserable group stage.

