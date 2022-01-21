Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Armand Gnanduillet scored only once this season

Armand Gnanduillet has left Heart of Midlothian to join French third-tier club Le Mans on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old former Blackpool striker departs Tynecastle after a year-long spell in which he made 30 appearances and scored six goals.

The Frenchman only managed four starts and one goal after the team stepped up to the top flight this term.

Gnanduillet's departure leaves Liam Boyce as the only senior striker on the books at Tynecastle.

Ahead of the expected departure of the player who arrived from Altay in the Turkish top flight, manager Robbie Neilson pointed out that he had already targeted bringing in another striker during January.

"It just means we will probably need to speed it up," he said. "But the key thing is always to make sure we get the right player. If that takes a bit longer then it takes longer."

