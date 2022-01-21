Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Jonathan Mitchell played 42 games for Northampton Town last season during a loan spell from Derby

Doncaster Rovers have signed goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell on an 18-month contract.

The 27-year-old spent the first half of the season with League Two club Hartlepool, making eight appearances.

Mitchell began his career as a youth player at Newcastle before making his senior debut for Derby in 2016.

He will provide cover for current first-choice Louis Jones at Doncaster, who are bottom of League One and away to MK Dons on Saturday.

Loanee goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg, who made 18 starts for Rovers this season, was recalled by Watford last week.

Mitchell joined Hartlepool last summer on a short-term deal, which expired earlier this month.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.