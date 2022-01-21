Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Coventry United's players were told their club was going to be liquidated on Christmas Eve

Championship side Coventry United's takeover has formally been completed by West Midlands businessman Lewis Taylor.

The new owner tweeted that the deal had been signed and he was "delighted" he could now officially act for the club.

He had agreed a verbal deal at the start of January after administrators said the club would be liquidated if a new owner could not be found.

The club, in their first season as a professional side, were placed in voluntary liquidation on Christmas Eve.

Players expressed their shock and anger at being told that their contracts would be immediately terminated.

However, Taylor, chief executive of energy company Angels Group, stepped in to secure the club's future.

He is thought to have invested an initial £250,000 into the team.

They are currently bottom of the Championship after being given a 10-point deduction by the Football Association.

Women's Championship rules state that the 10-point deduction will be applied if any club suffers an "insolvency event".