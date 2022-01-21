Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Jordan Wright has made three appearanmces for Forest in this season's Premier League 2

Lincoln City have signed Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Wright on an 18-month contract.

Wright did not play for Forest's first team but had loan spells at Alfreton, Hereford and Scottish club Alloa.

"I'm pleased top get the deal done. I need to be challenging to be in the first-team on a regular basis now," the 22-year-old said.

Lincoln are 18th in League One and have an away game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

No details of any fee have been disclosed.

Wright is Lincoln's fifth transfer-window signing following Morgan Whittaker, Liam Cullen, John Marquis and Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

