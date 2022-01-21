Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Zak Rudden has agreed his next move

Zak Rudden has signed a pre-contract to join Dundee from Partick Thistle this summer.

The striker, 21, has scored nine goals for Thistle this season and has agreed a three-year deal at Dens Park.

Former Rangers, Falkirk and Plymouth player Rudden joined Partick in 2020 and helped them win last season's Scottish League 1 title.

Dundee are 11th in the Premiership while Thistle are fifth in the Championship.

Both clubs are in Scottish Cup action on Saturday with Dundee away to Dumbarton and Partick at home to Airdrieonians.