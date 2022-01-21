Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Glens beat Crues in Seaview thriller

Glentoran came from behind to beat 10-man Crusaders 2-1 in a thrilling encounter at a packed Seaview.

A Robbie McDaid header midway through the second half won it for the Glens to send them level on points with leaders Linfield.

Josh Robinson had given the Crues a half-time lead, with Conor McMenamin levelling before Jude Winchester was shown a straight red card.

Third-placed Cliftonville stayed in touch with a 1-0 win at Larne.

An early Ryan Curran goal won it for the third-placed Reds to ensure they stay just two points behind the Glens and the Blues.

Linfield, who are eight goals better off than the Glens, are at home to Glenavon on Saturday in their game in hand on the chasing pack.

Glens win one of best games of season

Crusaders deserved their half-time lead thanks to Robinson's goal

There was a fantastic atmosphere on the Shore Road as the Glens and the Crues played out one of the best matches of the Irish Premiership season so far.

After an opening spell that saw both sides sizing each other up, Crusaders took the lead in the 12th minute when Robinson lost his marker with a near-post run to head home a Ben Kennedy corner that went in off Joe Crowe.

Glens goalkeeper Aaron McCarey seemed to be appealing to referee Jamie Robinson that Kennedy's corner had curled out of play before coming back into the centre half's path, but the goal stood.

It was the home side appealing to the ref just two minutes later when the impressive Kennedy, who looked dangerous throughout in his position off the front, went down under a challenge by Paddy McClean but play continued.

In an action-packed six-minute spell, the Crues almost doubled their lead on 16 minutes when Kennedy floated in an inviting free-kick which Daniel Larmour met with a towering header that was tipped over the crossbar superbly by McCarey.

The visitors looked sharper at the start of the second half and equalised on 48 minutes when a long McClean ball was not dealt with and fell to McMenamin, who headed it over Robinson superbly before calmly drilling home an excellent low half-volley into the far corner.

Then came a major turning point in the match when Winchester, making his first start for Crusaders, was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Crowe - a decision that infuriated home players and coaches.

McDaid's winner arrived in the 65th minute, with McMenamin cutting inside from the left and delivering a beautiful cross that was met by McDaid with a downward header into the bottom corner.

The 10 men of Crusaders almost grabbed a late equaliser but Paul Heatley's volley from close range was superbly saved by McCarey, with Crues boss Baxter also being shown a straight red card on 85 minutes seemingly for something he said to the referee.

Curran strikes as third-placed Reds beat Larne

Curran's header gives Cliftonville win over Larne

Cliftonville made it seven points from nine in their three league encounters with Larne this season thanks to Ryan Curran's decisive goal after 15 minutes at Inver Park.

Curran ran on to Johnny Addis's long ball out of defence and bravely beat goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson to the ball to head into the net.

The forward required treatment after his collision with the Larne stopper but was able to resume after his 12th Premiership goal of the campaign.

Curran went close to adding a second while Conor McDermott saw his strike from range palmed away by Ferguson.

At the other end, John Herron had an initial shot blocked, before he fired wide of the post from the rebound.

As the teams headed for the dressing room at half-time, visiting manager Paddy McLaughlin was sent-off after an altercation with referee Steven Gregg.

The best chances of a largely tepid second half fell to Larne substitute David McDaid late on, the ex-Cliftonville striker first being denied by a fine save from Luke McNicholas and then directing an attempt wide of the post.

Cliftonville retain third place in the table, two points behind leaders Linfield and second-placed Glentoran, after bouncing back from successive home defeats in the top flight at the hands of Crusaders and Glentoran.

For Larne, it was a third consecutive home league 1-0 defeat and any lingering hopes they had of challenging for the title are now surely gone.